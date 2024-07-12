Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 73 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 957,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 364,377 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 16.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 20.3% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 23,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $157.16. 270,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $157.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TE Connectivity

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.