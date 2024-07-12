Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 607 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 32,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at about $55,075,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,781. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 150,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $631,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,005,077 shares in the company, valued at $25,281,374.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

