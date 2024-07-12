Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 1,630 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 92,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

XEL stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.35. 397,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,623. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.79 and a 52-week high of $65.62. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5475 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

