Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 407 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $76.10. 2,029,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,672,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

