Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 22 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,802 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 306.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 161,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,668,000 after purchasing an additional 121,941 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 157,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,780,000 after purchasing an additional 77,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,170,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,577,268,000 after purchasing an additional 69,701 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $696.00 to $658.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.08.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.36. 74,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,004. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $563.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 23.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

