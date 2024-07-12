Maggie Brereton Buys 1,565 Shares of Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON) Stock

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) insider Maggie Brereton purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($16.37) per share, with a total value of £20,000.70 ($25,618.93).

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 1,312 ($16.81) on Friday. Avon Protection plc has a 52 week low of GBX 582 ($7.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,408 ($18.04). The firm has a market capitalization of £393.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3,051.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,302.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,106.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avon Protection Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,348.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,295 ($16.59) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Protection in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

