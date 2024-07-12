Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.35. 9,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $140.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01.

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.28%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.