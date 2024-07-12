Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Macquarie Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.35. 9,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369. Macquarie Group has a 1 year low of $100.27 and a 1 year high of $140.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $2.5252 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous dividend of $0.99. Macquarie Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.28%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.