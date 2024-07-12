Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 41,958 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $3,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 685.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,727,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,473,360. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,778 shares in the company, valued at $659,814.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 7,923 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $131,046.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,621 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,231.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $41,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,814.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,333 shares of company stock worth $680,974. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price objective on Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lyft from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

