LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.80

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 145315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.89.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

About LTC Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $8,609,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2,190.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 189,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 181,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LTC Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after acquiring an additional 24,322 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.