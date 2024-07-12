LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.80

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.80 and last traded at $35.72, with a volume of 145315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.12.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a current ratio of 15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.75%.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.
