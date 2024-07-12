LSV Asset Management Sells 54,900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,417,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54,900 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.58% of FedEx worth $410,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after acquiring an additional 880,894 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FedEx by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.02. 1,445,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $258.20. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The company has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,909.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,844 over the last ninety days. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.