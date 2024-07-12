LSV Asset Management Sells 521,544 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521,544 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.62% of Conagra Brands worth $229,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of CAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.36. 5,285,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,769,171. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

