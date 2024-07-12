LSV Asset Management Sells 470,087 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,360,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 470,087 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.25% of Amgen worth $386,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Amgen by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

AMGN stock traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.83. 2,191,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,037. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $308.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.34 and a 12 month high of $333.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

