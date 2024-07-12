LSV Asset Management Sells 457,357 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,979,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 457,357 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.43% of Amkor Technology worth $192,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amkor Technology by 10.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,224,000. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,284,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,015,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 622,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,692,000 after buying an additional 401,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,118. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $44.09.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,414,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

