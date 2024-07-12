LSV Asset Management Sells 203,222 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,532,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 203,222 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $462,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Comerica Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 748,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 367,044 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 223,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22,610 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,665,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,328. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $65.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

