LSV Asset Management Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,887 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $341,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,009,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after buying an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $172,887,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $62,020,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after buying an additional 365,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM traded up $4.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $182.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,149. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.30. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $132.94 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $167.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

