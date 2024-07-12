LSV Asset Management Has $520.11 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,827 shares during the period. Kroger comprises 1.1% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Kroger were worth $520,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $229,863,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $185,913,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,786,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,427 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $39,619,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kroger by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 765,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,988,000 after acquiring an additional 605,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.
Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.31. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.59%.
In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
