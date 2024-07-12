LSV Asset Management Acquires 102,330 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.98% of Oshkosh worth $243,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 408.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oshkosh by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,747,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,473,000 after buying an additional 122,786 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Oshkosh by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,154,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Oshkosh stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.03. 343,779 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.74.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.