London Security (LON:LSC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,650.00

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($46.75) and last traded at GBX 3,600 ($46.11), with a volume of 658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,550 ($45.47).

London Security Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of £447.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,050.56 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,131.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,082.50.

Get London Security alerts:

London Security Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a GBX 42 ($0.54) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.38%. London Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,966.29%.

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.