LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jul 12th, 2024

LogicMark, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 112.1% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

LogicMark Price Performance

LGMK traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 113,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,142. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. LogicMark has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.27.

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMKGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.03. LogicMark had a negative return on equity of 86.78% and a negative net margin of 148.63%. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that LogicMark will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LogicMark



LogicMark, Inc provides personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. The company's devices provide people with the ability to receive care at home and age independently and to check, manage, and monitor a loved one's health and safety remotely.

Featured Stories

