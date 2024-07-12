Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $341.55

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $341.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,295,747 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,270,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0034746 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
