Litecoin Cash (LCC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $341.55

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $341.55 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,295,747 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,270,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0034746 USD and is down -2.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $434.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

