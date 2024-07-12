LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a growth of 247.8% from the June 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of LINKBANCORP in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

LINKBANCORP Stock Performance

LNKB traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,658. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 million, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 0.57. LINKBANCORP has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.84.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. LINKBANCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LINKBANCORP will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LINKBANCORP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -115.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Parmer bought 5,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,780.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George Parmer bought 5,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,780.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mona D. Albertine sold 9,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $59,084.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,551 shares of company stock worth $174,710. Corporate insiders own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNKB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 579.7% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 286,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 244,768 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LINKBANCORP during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

