Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.29.

LECO stock opened at $194.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $164.00 and a twelve month high of $261.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.47.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

