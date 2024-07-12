Life & Banc Split (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (TSE:LBS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$7.56 and last traded at C$7.52. 86,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 63,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.50.

Life & Banc Split Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.80. The company has a market cap of C$325.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.88.

About Life & Banc Split

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

