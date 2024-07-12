Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Li Ning stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.14. The company had a trading volume of 117,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436. Li Ning has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $153.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.05.

Get Li Ning alerts:

Li Ning Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.5702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.