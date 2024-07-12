Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $444,988.50 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,117. The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $75,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornell University purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after acquiring an additional 65,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,364,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXEO shares. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

