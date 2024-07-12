Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) CEO Sells $444,988.50 in Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $444,988.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,979. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,117. The company has a market capitalization of $579.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LXEO shares. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.
Read Our Latest Report on LXEO
Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lexeo Therapeutics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.