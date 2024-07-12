Leuthold Group LLC Sells 89 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $426,528,000 after acquiring an additional 567,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 812.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 557,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,442,000 after acquiring an additional 496,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock worth $955,868,736. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.80 on Friday, reaching $180.61. 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,774,771. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

View Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.