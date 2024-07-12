Leuthold Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,641 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises 2.2% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $206,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 37.4% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 196.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 61,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,709,000 after buying an additional 40,826 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $248.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,967,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,244. The company has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

