Leuthold Group LLC Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,073,000 after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,875,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 32,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

HIG stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,355. The company has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

