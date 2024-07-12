Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter.

SJNK traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,023. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.26. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $25.33.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

