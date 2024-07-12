Leuthold Group LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,778,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITB stock traded up $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,017,197 shares. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.79.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

