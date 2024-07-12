Leuthold Group LLC Has $13.95 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. PulteGroup accounts for 1.6% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PulteGroup Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of PHM stock traded up $3.55 on Friday, reaching $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,523. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $122.72.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.86.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
