Leuthold Group LLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. ProShares Short Russell2000 comprises 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short Russell2000 worth $11,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,982,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 83,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 55,037 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at $821,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. 2,516,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,309. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

