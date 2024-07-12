Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 50,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 82,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 306,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $42.51. The company had a trading volume of 724,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,791. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.22.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.