Leuthold Group LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.36. 4,160,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,860,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a market cap of $446.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

