Leuthold Group LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,489,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 119,445.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,842 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,254,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,926,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.75. 5,138,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,827. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.98.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

