Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 555 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Leuthold Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 121,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,984,000. Strategic Advocates LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 29,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,094,000.

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS PICK traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $42.04. 117,884 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.70. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 52-week low of $25.02 and a 52-week high of $37.91.

About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

