Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $517.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $500.00 to $517.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $481.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $504.00.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

LII opened at $557.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $328.08 and a 1 year high of $564.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 303.36% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Lennox International will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 403.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.