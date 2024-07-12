Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Makes New $248,000 Investment in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,895 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,849,476,000 after buying an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,194,751,000 after purchasing an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 978,859 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,392,000 after purchasing an additional 180,874 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,967,000 after purchasing an additional 672,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 726,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.71 and its 200 day moving average is $67.81. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $58.27 and a 52-week high of $75.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.