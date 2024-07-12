Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys Shares of 52,810 Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 52,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,832,000. Cencora makes up approximately 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,212,508,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $291,825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth $238,457,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $191,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $75,916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Performance

COR stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 233,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,380. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $246.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.10.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cencora

Insider Transactions at Cencora

In other Cencora news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total value of $419,513.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 500 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.58 per share, for a total transaction of $109,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,656.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,756.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.