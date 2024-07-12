Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.21

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.21 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 31636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LE has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Lands’ End Trading Up 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $285.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 334.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lands’ End during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

Featured Stories

