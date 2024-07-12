Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.16

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LWGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 1924813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

