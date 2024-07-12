Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.16

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 1924813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.48.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average is $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

