Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LH. StockNews.com cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Shares of LH opened at $206.21 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 14.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $421,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,448.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,078. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 313.2% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

