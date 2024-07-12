L7 (LSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $491,059.90

L7 (LSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. L7 has a market cap of $24,592.54 and approximately $491,059.90 worth of L7 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One L7 token can now be bought for about $0.0820 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, L7 has traded down 87.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

L7 Token Profile

L7’s genesis date was July 19th, 2023. L7’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000 tokens. L7’s official Twitter account is @l7_global. The official website for L7 is www.l7dex.finance.

L7 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “L7 (LSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. L7 has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 40,941,582 in circulation. The last known price of L7 is 0.09318099 USD and is down -13.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $564,790.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.l7dex.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as L7 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire L7 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase L7 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

