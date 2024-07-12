Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Sold by Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,377,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,900 shares during the quarter. Kymera Therapeutics makes up 19.9% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned about 8.76% of Kymera Therapeutics worth $216,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 453,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $17,345,811.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 723,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,635,229.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,219,660. Corporate insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KYMR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 1,086,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,777. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.66. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile



Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

