Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.55% from the company’s current price.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Up 12.1 %

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $618.04 million, a P/E ratio of 393.07 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.