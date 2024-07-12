Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Lowered to $60.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.04 million, a PE ratio of 393.07 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after buying an additional 104,063 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

