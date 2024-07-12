KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KSRYY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

KOSÉ Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells cosmetics primarily in Japan and internationally. The company offers cosmetics and toiletries products. It provides its products under the DECORTÉ, JILLSTUART, ADDICTION, INFINITY, Predia, SEKKISEI MIYABI, tarte, iMPREA, SEKKISEI, ONE BY KOSÉ, LECHÉRI, ESPRIQUE, ASTALUXE, X-Barrier, ACNEO, MAIHADA, Carté HD, Visée, FASIO, NAILHOLIC, MAKE KEEP MIST, STEPHEN KNOLL NEW YORK, softymo, Je l'aime, BIOLISS, CLEAR TURN, SUNCUT, Magnifique, and GRACE ONE brands.

