KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Update

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 208.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
KOSÉ Price Performance
Shares of KSRYY traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,119. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. KOSÉ has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $20.38.
About KOSÉ
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than KOSÉ
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KOSÉ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KOSÉ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.