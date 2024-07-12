Knights Group’s (KGH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Knights Group Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of KGH stock opened at GBX 130.50 ($1.67) on Monday. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 160 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 129.82. The stock has a market cap of £111.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1,186.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Knights Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 2.79 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Knights Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,636.36%.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

