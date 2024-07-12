KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KREF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KREF opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 364.56, a current ratio of 364.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 0.99. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $14.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $151.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -217.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KREF. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

Featured Stories

