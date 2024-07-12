KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $15.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.24.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KEY

KeyCorp Trading Up 3.1 %

KEY opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.26. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 98,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 29,003 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 15,504 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 127.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.